I Write Out Loud | Pre-Birthday Podcast 🎂

This week I celebrate the life of Amy Winehouse, who died 15 years ago today, by remembering the time I bumped into her on the streets of Austin during SXSW in 2007. She was lovely.

You all are lovely.

To celebrate her death as I’m about to celebrate my birthday is a strange duality. Thanks for tuning in and listening to it all.

You can read my story here:

Thank you Jason Gael, Jamie Lee, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, MJ Cooke, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Laura Funk, Julie Roginsky, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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