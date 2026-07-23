Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

I Write Out Loud | Pre-Birthday Podcast 🎂

Episode #35 of the I Write Out Loud project
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois

This week I celebrate the life of Amy Winehouse, who died 15 years ago today, by remembering the time I bumped into her on the streets of Austin during SXSW in 2007. She was lovely.

You all are lovely.

To celebrate her death as I’m about to celebrate my birthday is a strange duality. Thanks for tuning in and listening to it all.

You can read my story here:

Me and Amy Winehouse

Dana DuBois
·
Jul 20
Me and Amy Winehouse

She left no time to regret

Read full story

Thank you Jason Gael, Jamie Lee, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, MJ Cooke, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Laura Funk, Julie Roginsky, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture