Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

In Between Days: My 35-Year Love Affair with The Cure 🖤 | The Podcast

Episode #10 of the I Write Out Loud project
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Feb 14, 2026

Welcome to episode #10 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essay “In Between Days: My 35-Year Love Affair with The Cure,” which traces the band that soundtracked my life — from teenage record store crushes and college dance floors to 2am nursing sessions and taking my own kids to see them live — and explores the moment I feared motherhood had erased me, only to realize I had expanded instead.

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Noble Blend, Stuart Cohen, Ms.Yuse, Diane Johnston, and many others for tuning in.

And great big huge thanks to my amazing FOUR Founding Members Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, and Shālah B Pookie as well as my newest paid subscribers: razorsedge5055, Yanni Hamburger, Julie Robuck, Eric Lullove, Tariq Piracha, DR Rawson, Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Druibron, Jessica Bee 🍁, Amanda Florio, Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, and Maura, who Substack won’t let me tag for some reason. Y’all are the bees knees!

Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.

PS - OMG with the AI-generated title and image for this live... how could I NOT use that image? 😆

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture