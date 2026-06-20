When Father's Day Is Complicated, We Turn to Storytelling

As soon as I met Rachel Kramer Bussel and learned about her literary pub Open Secrets Magazine, I knew it would be the right home for my story, What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?

Getting to discuss it her right before Father’s Day? That was truly wonderful.

You can read the essay here:

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us, including Mona Mona, Heidi J Kellam, Jamie Lee, Emily Theroux, theOriginalNicole, and many others. Wishing you all a peaceful Father’s Day.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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