Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

When Father's Day Is Complicated, We Turn to Storytelling

In conversation with Rachel Kramer Bussell of Open Secrets Magazine
Dana DuBois's avatar
Open Secrets Magazine's avatar
Rachel Kramer Bussel's avatar
Dana DuBois, Open Secrets Magazine, and Rachel Kramer Bussel
Jun 20, 2026

As soon as I met Rachel Kramer Bussel and learned about her literary pub Open Secrets Magazine, I knew it would be the right home for my story, What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?

Getting to discuss it her right before Father’s Day? That was truly wonderful.

You can read the essay here:

Open Secrets Magazine
What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?
My stepfather Arthur* loves fresh fruit…
Read more
2 days ago · 55 likes · 21 comments · Dana DuBois

Huge thanks to everyone who joined us, including Mona Mona, Heidi J Kellam, Jamie Lee, Emily Theroux, theOriginalNicole, and many others. Wishing you all a peaceful Father’s Day.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture