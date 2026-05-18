Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Julie Robuck's avatar
Julie Robuck
10h

I am sobbing as I read this!

I just can’t believe the hatred and cruelty in our world.

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Monica M 🇨🇦's avatar
Monica M 🇨🇦
5h

So heartbreaking that anyone chooses to see others through a lens of judgement, bigotry, and hatred. Thank you for posting this touching essay, Dana.

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