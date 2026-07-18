It's My Birthday Week. I Have a Request.
Gift (part or all of) a subscription. I'll match it. Up to $400.
My birthday is exactly one week from today.
I don’t want any tangible gifts. But I do have an idea, and I could use your help in bringing it to life.
To give credit where it’s due: the idea came from I Write Out Louder* Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️🌈. She approached me last week and said, “I was thinking about your classes and how valuable I'm sure that content will be... Then I thought maybe you have some free subscribers who would love to attend but can't afford to upgrade.”
And she followed through—enough to cover 2.5 annual subs to I Write Out Loud.
I'm blown away by her generosity, and I want to see what happens if the rest of us carry it forward.
So, my birthday request: Donate a subscription—or even part of one—for someone else.
A few notes on how this works. Substack won’t honor discounts on gift subscriptions, so we’re doing this through Ko-fi instead.
You can gift $5. You can gift the full $80. No pressure, no minimum, no guilt if this isn’t your week for it.
And because it’s my birthday and I want to put my money where my mouth is: whatever comes in, I’ll match it—up to five annual subscriptions, $400 total.
Once the week's up, I get to do the fun part: I'll pick from my 4- and 5-star free subscribers and gift them annual subs myself.
If you know of someone I should consider—someone who’s been a real presence on I Write Out Loud, but you know is stretched thin—DM me and nominate them. I can’t promise everyone, but I’ll read and consider every nomination.
If you’ve ever wanted a reason to be a little generous with a stranger, this is it. Courtney already showed us how.
Love you, mean it!
Dana
The almost-birthday girl 🎁
*I think I just coined the new name for my community. The I Write Out Louders!
@Courtney M and you are generous. Someone will be very happy. Have a great birthday week. I’m right behind you!
Thank you for the lovely shout-out. 💖 I love the matching idea!
Happy birthday week!