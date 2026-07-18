My birthday is exactly one week from today.

I don’t want any tangible gifts. But I do have an idea, and I could use your help in bringing it to life.

To give credit where it’s due: the idea came from I Write Out Louder* Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈. She approached me last week and said, “I was thinking about your classes and how valuable I'm sure that content will be... Then I thought maybe you have some free subscribers who would love to attend but can't afford to upgrade.”

And she followed through—enough to cover 2.5 annual subs to I Write Out Loud.

I'm blown away by her generosity, and I want to see what happens if the rest of us carry it forward.

So, my birthday request: Donate a subscription—or even part of one—for someone else.

Donate a Subscription on Ko-Fi

A few notes on how this works. Substack won’t honor discounts on gift subscriptions, so we’re doing this through Ko-fi instead.

You can gift $5. You can gift the full $80. No pressure, no minimum, no guilt if this isn’t your week for it.

And because it’s my birthday and I want to put my money where my mouth is: whatever comes in, I’ll match it—up to five annual subscriptions, $400 total.

Once the week's up, I get to do the fun part: I'll pick from my 4- and 5-star free subscribers and gift them annual subs myself.

If you know of someone I should consider—someone who’s been a real presence on I Write Out Loud, but you know is stretched thin—DM me and nominate them. I can’t promise everyone, but I’ll read and consider every nomination.

If you’ve ever wanted a reason to be a little generous with a stranger, this is it. Courtney already showed us how.

Donate a Subscription on Ko-Fi!

Love you, mean it!

Dana

The almost-birthday girl 🎁

*I think I just coined the new name for my community. The I Write Out Louders!