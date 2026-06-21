Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Last Day/First Day!

Today is the final day for $40/year, for life subscriptions to I Write Out Loud
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Jun 21, 2026

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber—and you’d like to join the amazing I Write Out Loud community and ensure ongoing access to the essays, lives, and educational resources here—then today is the day.

$40/year, for life.

Also: today’s the first day of Liz Riley and I writing our book proposal and WE ARE SO EXCITED!!! She’s brand new to Substack, so go subscribe to her and say hello. We’ve got big things coming soon.

Love you, mean it!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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