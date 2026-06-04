Latchkey Hour: The Price is Retro

This show was seriously such a thrill—even though Lawrence Winnerman completed destroyed me. Turns out, I do not know what an air purifier or Elgin watch cost in 1982.

Jason Odell, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, and Yanni Hamburger, HUGE THANKS to you for including us in this incredible experience. You’ve truly raised the bar for how fun a Substack Live can be!

Thank you Beth Cruz, Anne, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Ms.Yuse, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning in.