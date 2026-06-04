Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Latchkey Hour: The Price is Retro

I'm looking forward to my consolation prize of Turtle Wax and green Tic Tacs!
Dana DuBois's avatar
ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Jason Odell's avatar
+1
Dana DuBois, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, Lawrence Winnerman, and 2 others
Jun 04, 2026

This show was seriously such a thrill—even though Lawrence Winnerman completed destroyed me. Turns out, I do not know what an air purifier or Elgin watch cost in 1982.

Jason Odell, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, and Yanni Hamburger, HUGE THANKS to you for including us in this incredible experience. You’ve truly raised the bar for how fun a Substack Live can be!

Thank you Beth Cruz, Anne, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Ms.Yuse, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning in.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture