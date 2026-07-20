Amy Winehouse and the author at SXSW 2007. Photo from author.

She left no time to regret

Oh, Amy. So many words have already been written about her life and demise, without any true answers or solace.

Fifteen years have passed since her untimely death this week in 2011, at just 27 years old.

I feel like her loss came with no closure. She was here and she was huge, and hugely troubled. The troubles won, and then she was gone. And that was that.

Now all we have left to remember her by are two flawless albums and endless renditions of “Back to Black” and that Zutons cover mangled at karaoke bars.

Well, not quite.

I have one more thing.

I have a memory of a dream come true, when I got to meet Amy Winehouse in person at SXSW in 2007. I share this memory — how it happened, and what else I wish could have happened— to help keep Amy with us just a little bit more.

That’s all the solace I can offer.

Her odds were stacked

Amy Winehouse was an unlikely favorite for me.

I’m not really into soul, or Motown, or diva female vocalists. When a friend first sent me Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black in late 2006 (and reviewed it for Three Imaginary Girls), I listened and was surprised by how much I liked it. A few more listens and I was hooked, probably the most obsessed I’ve ever been with a single album in adulthood.

And that’s saying a lot.

I don’t think Imaginary Liz quite understood the obsession — our mutual aesthetic leans more into the lo-fi pop side of the musical spectrum — but I think she had huge respect for the musicianship on Back to Black.

Every note is perfection. Amy took a couple of really terrible years lived and from them birthed a masterpiece, a narrative of heartache that was at once relatable and singular; to have the emotional gravitas to convey a life-changing sort of angst in words was astonishing at her young age. To have the pipes and power of vocal expression to bring those words into songs was a true gift, a once-in-a-generation sort of talent. The record was, and remains, an astonishing feat.

I especially loved (and still love) the opening track “Rehab,” which sounds remarkably bouncy given the about-to-hit-rock-bottom bleakness of the lyrics, including the plaintive…

“I don’t ever wanna drink… again. I just, oh, I just need a friend.”

Oh, how my heart ached when I re-listened and heard those lyrics in the aftermath of her tragic death. Did she not have a single trusted friend she could turn to as fame and addiction consumed her?

We can’t ask her now, but all signs — lyrical and otherwise — point to no.

Me, and my head high

I went to SXSW 2007 with one intention: to see Amy Winehouse perform. She had no tour dates set for Seattle and I wanted — nay, I needed — to hear her sing her songs live. And I did, twice, at Eternal and La Zona Rosa; she was glorious, sublime, incredible; the shows exceeded all my very high expectations.

Amy Winehouse at SXSW 2007. Photos by Kaley Davis for Three Imaginary Girls.

In an almost intangible way, you could tell this was her moment. Seeing her in this setting at this music festival was one of those perfect moments when everything was gloriously how it should be.

And my encounter with Amy was the same way: a perfect moment, everything as it should be…