Memoir As Resistance with Marlon Weems & Dana DuBois

Marlon Weems and I went live this morning for a conversation I’ve been looking forward to — the first time it’s been just the two of us. We talked about why I came back to writing this year with something to prove, what I Write Out Loud actually is and why I read every essay myself, and the idea at the center of it all: that making art in terrifying times isn’t self-indulgent. It’s audacious.

Marlon also got into his own memoir-in-progress — 55,000 words written largely on his phone, stories from 30 years in finance that span Little Rock to Wall Street, including at least one involving a shoebox of cocaine and a .357 Magnum. The 80s were a wild ride.

An hour went by like nothing. We must do this again one day soon, Marlon!

Thank you Elizabeth Raven, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, Lynette, Joan, Christiane mccafferty, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems!