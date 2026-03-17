Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Memoir As Resistance with Marlon Weems & Dana DuBois

My visit on the Journeyman Network to talk about memoir as an audacious act.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Dana DuBois and Marlon Weems
Mar 17, 2026

Marlon Weems and I went live this morning for a conversation I’ve been looking forward to — the first time it’s been just the two of us. We talked about why I came back to writing this year with something to prove, what I Write Out Loud actually is and why I read every essay myself, and the idea at the center of it all: that making art in terrifying times isn’t self-indulgent. It’s audacious.

Marlon also got into his own memoir-in-progress — 55,000 words written largely on his phone, stories from 30 years in finance that span Little Rock to Wall Street, including at least one involving a shoebox of cocaine and a .357 Magnum. The 80s were a wild ride.

An hour went by like nothing. We must do this again one day soon, Marlon!

Thank you Elizabeth Raven, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, Lynette, Joan, Christiane mccafferty, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems!

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