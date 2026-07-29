Memoir Writing 101 + Q&A

Thank you Karen Marie Shelton , SammyD , The Rebel Crone (Shālah) , Diane Johnston, Suzanne Whitaker, Dar 🇨🇦, Jason P. Odell 📷 , Kathleen Blum324, Linnea_at_large, Sophie, Brigitta Toth, Kathy Austin, Texas, Joan St C., Julie Robuck, Rose, Mary Anne, Cris Palomino, John | Grow by Helping Others, Jo, Lynda Kramer, Paula for attending the first-ever I Write Out Loud Academy training.

I hope you found it helpful.

The Writing Your Memoir Out Loud Handout PDF is attached below.

I’ve also started a paid subscriber chat where we can share our work, both finished and works in progress. You can find it he…