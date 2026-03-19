Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old | The Podcast

Today I went live to talk about “Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old,” the essay that’s been my most-read piece on both Substack and Medium — and which now has a permanent home on I Write Out Loud.

We talked about what it means to watch your daughter come into her beauty while you’re aging out of the male gaze yourself. The grief and relief of that. The rage of watching men your age clock your teenage daughter and look right past you. And the impossible parenting math of wanting to empower your kids while also knowing what you know about how the world actually works.

The conversation that kept coming up: the difference between looking and leering. Looking is private. A leer is an act of imposition — it’s intended to be felt. Women know the difference instantly. Girls are still learning it, which is exactly what makes it predatory.

We also got into the Epstein thread — the men who built the fashion industry marketing tiny clothes to younger and younger girls, and what it means that we now know who some of those men are and what they wanted. The essay was written before all of that fully landed culturally. It hits differently now.

You can read the full essay here:

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