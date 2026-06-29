Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Monday Morning Tea 🫖

A full moon, a new essay, and a bunch of Lives to come later this week.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Jun 29, 2026

Good morning, friends!

Here’s my latest essay, as discussed in this live. I’d welcome your reads/ hearts/ restacks.

An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift

Dana DuBois
·
12:08 PM
An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift

A few years ago, I spat into an Ancestry.com tube and eagerly awaited the results.

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Thank you Bob, the Free Radical, SammyD, Cynthia Rice, Joan St C., Hope Shines Through, and many others for tuning in.

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