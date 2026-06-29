Monday Morning Tea 🫖

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript146Monday Morning Tea 🫖A full moon, a new essay, and a bunch of Lives to come later this week. Dana DuBoisJun 29, 2026146ShareTranscriptGood morning, friends!Here’s my latest essay, as discussed in this live. I’d welcome your reads/ hearts/ restacks.An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor SwiftDana DuBois·12:08 PMA few years ago, I spat into an Ancestry.com tube and eagerly awaited the results.Read full storyThank you Bob, the Free Radical, SammyD, Cynthia Rice, Joan St C., Hope Shines Through, and many others for tuning in. Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDana DuBois | I Write Out LoudStorytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.Storytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDana DuBoisRecent EpisodesSunday Salon: Enough About Grief. Let's Talk About Toilet Dude.15 hrs ago • Dana DuBoisGenX: In Our Widower Era | The PodcastJun 25 • Dana DuBoisSunday Salon: Father's Day Safe SpaceJun 22 • Dana DuBoisLast Day/First Day!Jun 21 • Dana DuBoisDana & Libbie Take a Spontaneous (Almost) Solstice Adventure!Jun 21 • Dana DuBois and Libbie GrantWhen Father's Day Is Complicated, We Turn to StorytellingJun 20 • Dana DuBois, Open Secrets Magazine, and Rachel Kramer BusselSaturdays for Sanity!Jun 20 • Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, The Mayday Network, and Lawrence Winnerman