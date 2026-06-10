Drawing by Nico, aged 11. Image by author.

In March 2021, just over a year into the COVID pandemic, and a week before their eleventh birthday, my youngest child came out as genderfluid.

And fluid, they were. They morphed through identities—nonbinary, trans, pansexual, neoboy—as they flowed across the gender and sexuality spectrum, buoyed by a sense of exploration and curiosity.

Gender exploration became their full-time pastime.

They drew and crafted in all colors of the rainbow, aligning to their identity of the moment. They asked me to buy them giant Pride flags, and sometimes would hang them over their window. But mostly, they’d wrap themselves in their flag of choice, quite literally, and wear it around the neighborhood on “Pride walks,” unfurling like a cape. The neighbors at our local park cheered their support as my child streamed past them.

My child was out and proud, to the resounding support of their friends, family, and community.

And then, a bit over three years later, they went back in.

And I think it’s great—though perhaps not for the reason you might expect.