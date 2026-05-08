My Daughter Was Looking for a College... | The Podcast

Tonight’s I Write Out Loud live turned into one of those conversations that wandered all over the place while somehow still circling the same core question: what does it mean to build a life that actually feels like home?

We started with my essay “My Daughter Was Looking for a College. I Was Looking For a Way Out,” and the strange emotional reality of preparing to launch a child into a world that feels increasingly unstable. But from there, the conversation widened into parenting, creativity, aging, money, immigration, Seattle, art, music, and the invisible line between supporting your kids and letting them become themselves.

I talked about the difference between visiting a place and belonging to it. About moving to Seattle at 26 and realizing this city has now known me longer than almost anyone else has. About whether my daughters—who have EU citizenship through their dad—might someday build a life somewhere entirely different than the one that shaped me.

You can read the essay here:

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