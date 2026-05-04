Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Lynette's avatar
Lynette
33m

Loved the story. I know I read it before but it’s funny how reading and hearing again brings up something I write about home. My parents are moving (settlement is Tuesday) from my home since 1990 or so. It wasn’t my childhood home that was just across town so I wrote to process the idea of home. Which is a theme that has been hitting me since they decided to put the home on the market.

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Ashley Montague's avatar
Ashley Montague
2h

My son is a student at Trinity College Dublin studying history, and it's been a great experience for him. It's a wonderful school. He's been very involved in one of the debating societies and has made great friends. I would definitely recommend that American students apply.

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