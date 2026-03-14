My Genderfluid Tween Tried to Explain Their Identity to My Dad | I Write Out Loud

Today I went live to discuss my latest I Write Out Loud essay, “My Genderfluid Tween Tried to Explain Their Identity to My Dad." It’s about a visit to my father’s memory care facility, to see a man with dementia who has never known how to see his grandkids as anything other than pretty girls.

My younger child, Nico, came in with a mission: explain their new name, their pronouns, what genderfluid means. My father couldn’t hold most of it. But the name stuck. Bye Nico, he called as we left.

Nico had come wanting to be fully understood. They left having been heard—and wise enough, in real time, to know the difference.

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Dr. Amber Hull, Cat: Poli-Psych, Laura Tompkins, Tova | Disrupting Nicely, Karen Marie Shelton, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning in.

Special thanks to my Founding Members: Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

I’m building I Write Out Loud as a real, sustained creative practice.

Paid subscriptions are what make that possible—and they also give you access to Sunday Salon, my weekly intimate live where we go deeper into these stories and the culture around them.

If you want in, come join me.