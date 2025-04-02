That’s me in Seattle, chatting with Egor and Alex on their boat near Panama!

When you share a story with the world on Substack, you never know who will read it.

With my story “My Dad, Dementia, and the Things We Don’t Forget,” I got lucky, because Alexandra Essenburg from the Blue Planet Stories podcast read it. Then she and her partner Egor Korneev invited me onto their podcast to talk about it—and of course, I said yes.

It was my first podcast experience as a writer.

Egor and Alex made it such an incredible experience.

They interviewed me from their sailboat, where they’re making their way toward Panama, and I responded from my cozy little home on a damp evening in Seattle. It felt more like a conversation than an interview, and I hope that comes through in the podcast.

But the very best part starts at 16 minutes in.

Alex reads my story.

Have you ever had the experience of hearing a gifted orator read a story you wrote? This was a first for me. I found myself rapt by my own words.

It was truly a beautiful experience.

I’m so grateful to both Egor and Alex for inviting me to their podcast—and especially for that reading. I loved it.

You can have a listen below.

Thanks again to Egor and Alex for including me on their wonderful podcast!