A year ago today, my stepmom died.

We weren’t close, but detailing our relationship isn’t the crux of this article, nor is my relationship with my dad. That story lives in the article below.

You should probably go read it first, as it will make this story all the sweeter.

Go on, I’ll wait…

Once my stepmom passed, I flew 3,000 miles to be with my dad.

And it was a doozy of a visit. I had about a week to figure out all of his affairs, including what to do with their dog, Woody.

He was a terrible challenge, one of the most stressful parts of the transition.

As I wrote in the original essay…

My dad and his wife had lived in that house for over 30 years, had barely left it for years. It was in as much disrepair as he was. They had a blind, incontinent, fractious, diabetic, 12-year-old dog who also never left. Everything about the home and its remaining occupants was stagnant. And it was my job to uproot it all, in about a week…. The days passed in a whirlwind of memory care facility tours, tax forms, estate plans, home repairs, phone calls, medical forms, furniture shopping, all while trying to re-home the dog, prepare his new home, and finally — figure out how to get him actually into the building.

One perceptive reader asked…

What happened to the poor dog? Sorry, I know that’s not the point of this, but I hope someone took him in.

I’m glad she asked, because this is a story very much worth sharing.

This is the story of Woody, my dad’s blind, incontinent, fractious, diabetic 12-year-old dog.

It’s a happy story.

I barely knew Woody. I lived across the country and visited infrequently. In my limited interactions with him, Woody was the worst-tempered little dog I’d ever met.

He growled. He barked. He bit, or at least he tried to. If he hadn’t been blind, I’m pretty sure he would have succeeded in taking a chunk out of my calf when I walked too close.

I have a dog too. I get how we all love our dogs. My Dad had very little going for him, trapped at home as his cognitive and physical status declined. He had Woody, and he loved Woody.

But as mentioned in the linked article, my dad had anger issues and he and his wife — well, I can’t speak directly to what happened in their decades together, as I wasn’t there to witness 99.9% of it. What I can say is, he was always impatient with a temper when he raised me, and these things rarely improve with age. And I saw the way he and his wife would verbally spar during our infrequent visits.

I think it’s safe to say Woody was a by-product of his owners.

To worsen the situation, Woody was kept on a very short lease — literally, like he was leashed to my dad’s chair on a three-foot leash — and I can’t imagine he was walked much more than stepping outside to the front yard in recent years due to the physical disabilities of his owners, and his unwillingness to be near anyone else.

It was a terrible way for a dog to live.

And as a result, he really was a vicious, sad little thing.

I assumed Woody was too far gone to be anything other than what he was.

I was so, so wrong.

I’d never seen Woody smile like this before. Photo from his person.

How to re-home this dog?

With my Dad heading into memory care, I had the unpleasant task of trying to find what came next for Woody. I was already emotionally frayed. And while I didn’t have much affection for this dog, the thought of putting him down was nearly unbearable.

Yet I had very low hopes I’d be able to re-home him. Any 12-year-old pet is challenging, and each one of Woody’s maladies was a huge red flag. Every nonprofit and veterinarian I called said no.

As a last-ditch effort, I messaged a high school friend of mine who still lived in the area who I knew was a dog lover. She messaged another friend who had dog rescue connections in the area. At her behest, I wrote a Facebook post detailing the situation and she shared it far and wide.

I had very low expectations.

But I did my best…

My Facebook post for Woody. Screenshot taken by me.

And it worked.

I heard back from a young woman about an hour away.

She’d just lost her elderly little dog and didn’t have a yard, so she thought Woody would be a good pet for her. We arranged for her to come down the day after my Dad went into memory care. She sounded excited.

I was hopeful, but not too optimistic. Woody didn’t make the greatest first impression.

The day came. I entered my Dad’s house, for the first time without him in it. Much as I experienced when he moved out of my childhood home once he and my Mom split — the house felt so much lighter.

She arrived at the house and came in to meet Woody and before I could warn her — Be careful! He snaps! He doesn’t like unfamiliar people!— she just went right in, and you know what happened?

HE LEAPT INTO HER ARMS AND STARTED LICKING HER FACE.

I’ve never seen an instantaneous transformation like that in my life.

Suddenly Woody was happy, friendly, bouncing around her on his little legs and eager for pets and snuggles. He even came over to give me kisses.

It. Was. Astonishing.

It’s my firm belief that Woody was loyal to my Dad because he loved him, and that’s what dogs do. But it wasn’t a healthy situation for a dog. Once my Dad left, it freed Woody. And when he felt the loving energy of this lovely young person — I believe he just bounded toward that joy.

Woody left with her, and never returned.

And oh, what adventures they had.

Woody’s new person would send me text updates, complete with photos and videos. They went on road trips, and to farmer’s markets and restaurants, and to visit family and friends all over.

It was very clear from the photos. Woody had an absolutely amazing life with her. You could see it from the shine in his eyes, the new spring in his stance, the way he’d sleep on top of her shoes.

I mean, look at that happy boy! Photo from Woody’s person

A very perky, happy Woody

He loved her, and he loved his life with her.

It was probably that love that kept him alive another year, in spite of his very advanced age and health issues.

Woody on a road trip. Photo from his person.

Sadly, she texted me last week that Woody passed away.

It was unexpected and quick, and she was devastated.

She wrote…

He has been the perfect dog for me for the last year and I have no idea what I would’ve done without him. He’s traveled all over and made friends wherever he went. I’m including some pictures from his last few weeks. My apartment is already too quiet and empty without him. He got around so well for a blind little guy. He and my neighbor’s toddler were best friends and played so well together. He loved to sit and cuddle and followed me wherever I went. He was obsessed with water and blueberries. Loved to go in the car. And could smell a chicken nugget no matter how far away you were. He was so different from when I picked him up last summer.

I know she’s gutted. But I hope she knows that he lived because he loved her so much. She gave him one amazing final year full of love. What a gift that was to him, and to all of us.

Woody may be gone now, but his story is a happy one. He knew true love and had amazing adventures up till the very end.

This is the face of a dog who’s truly in love with his person. Photo sent from his person after he passed.

I’ll be forever grateful to her that Woody escaped and found happiness.

How did my dad react to this story?

The thing is — he didn’t.

He’s never heard this story.

When my dad first went into memory care, he asked after Woody incessantly. At his nurse’s suggestion, we settled on “Woody’s at the vet” as the answer.

Over time, he’s asked far less. And nearly a year later, the answer of “at the vet” still holds for him. Cognitive decline makes time a miasma; non-answers like this are possible, plausible.

During his life, I considered asking Woody’s new owner to bring him to visit. I’ve also wanted to share all her photos and videos with him. For me, I’d feel great joy in knowing my little dog had a happy home and loving owner, if I couldn’t care for her.

But this isn’t my dad’s way, in part due to his cognitive decline — and in part, just because of who he is. Any solution other than Woody being with him would be the wrong one, and any updates about Woody would rip the scab off the wound.

When Woody’s person texted to share the sad news, she told me the vet had made plaster prints of his paws, and asked if my Dad would like one of them.

I wish I could say yes.

But the remembrance would upset him, and the physical reminder of Woody — and the life he had with him at home — would be a setback to the life he has now, in his memory care facility.

So I sadly said no to the paw prints.

My dad will have more peace thinking of Woody, forever at the vet.

