Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Lynette's avatar
Lynette
2h

Yes I was in my me years so I am afraid I was only a top 40 girl back then except for a boyfriend who wrote his own music and loved Pink Floyd but I do remember the passion in her voice.

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Vicky's avatar
Vicky
3h

Thank you for such an amazing tribute. I was 17 when I first watched Sinead singing “Nothing Compares to You” in her beautiful and powerful voice. I bought “ The Lion and The Cobra” and “I do not want what I have not got” together-it was cassette tapes back then. I continued to buy her albums as they came out. Her music was my “go to” when I was upset or just wanted to play my music VERY loud. She produced some many differing styles of music on later albums.

“Am I Not Your Girl” for example was her tribute to the music she had liked growing up and “Sean Nos Nua”-her renditions of traditional Irish songs and I replaced the albums when CDs came out. There is a documentary “Nothing Compares to you”(2022) which is definitely worth watching and her autobiography “Rememberings”(2021) definitely needs reading as you learn about the history behind her songs, especially Troy. My daughter then aged 5 has fond memories of the two of us dancing to what she called “the La La song”(Red Football-Universal Mother album).

Sinead is still my go to and still gets played VERY loud. It was a huge loss to music when she died💔

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