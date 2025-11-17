On “Barely-legal Type” Girls and Sexual Agency

What started as a conversation in a Substack thread turned into a spontaneous live — the kind that reminds me why I love this platform. No script, no prep, just two women trying to sort through one of the hardest cultural conversations we keep avoiding: What does consent really mean when power and age collide?

My cohost was Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. — lawyer, writer of The Conscientious Emigrant, former counselor for survivors of domestic violence, and someone who became a mother at fifteen. Her perspective wasn’t abstract. It was lived, layered, and fearless.

We began with Megyn Kelly’s comments dismissing adult men preying on teenage girls as “barely legal,” and the wave of women responding by posting their childhood photos to show just how young 14 and 15 truly are. I admitted that I cheered those posts at first — because the instinct to protect kids is so strong.

But Elizabeth pushed me to look deeper.

She argued that while teenagers absolutely need protection, they also need agency. That making them look younger can unintentionally erase their power — especially for girls who already carry adult responsibilities.

We talked about race and class, too — how Black girls are often treated as older and less innocent, and how a “look how young I was” campaign doesn’t speak to every girl’s experience. Protection isn’t one-size-fits-all.

From there, we dug into the gap between law and culture. How the age of consent is both protective and wildly insufficient. How coercion often looks like romance. How patriarchy trains girls to be accommodating while training boys to feel entitled.

And in true us fashion, after some heavy honesty, we imagined a national anti-grooming campaign featuring saggy middle-aged predators under the tagline: “No 16-year-old is into this. We promise.”

Thank you Jason Odell, Caro Henry, Rachel Hendricks, Bob, the Free Radical, R.V. Hughes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.!