🚩 Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 I Write Out Loud | The Podcast

I host a Red Flag Round Up every time I meet a fundraising goal. So first, a huge thank you to everyone who’s joined me a paid subscriber. Your support helps me bring my stories to life, out loud, and I’m so grateful.

Red Flag Round Up is where I offer a view of my online dating inbox and a front-row seat to my rhetorical analysis of the messages I receive. It’s part humorous (if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry) and part cultural commentary on what it’s like out there for us single women—with an emphasis on helping others avoid red flags.

I have to hat-tip to Jennie Young and her amazing Burned Haystack Dating Method, as she’s the OG in this space and has helped countless women find love (and keep our sanity while in the process).

Today’s RFRU was extra special, because Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. was in the audience and partway through offered up: “I had a man ask me if my breasts were real as an intro message.”

Then she joined me on the live so we could analyze a couple of the unsavory messages she received—to great hilarity.

I hope you enjoy, and again—huge thanks to everyone for showing up, and especially to paid subscribers of I Write Out Loud.

Thank you Jason Gael, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), Stuart Cohen, Lynette, Diane Johnston, and many others for tuning in and to Karen Marie Shelton for moderating. I love you all, mean it!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.