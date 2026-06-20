🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 Meet Mr. "Craving Curves"

To celebrate hitting 210 paid subscribers, I hosted a special edition of 🚩Red Flag Roundup🚩—and you all did not disappoint.

We laughed our way through a fresh batch of dating app disasters, from emoji theater and questionable opening messages to more subtle examples of poor judgment, manipulation, and what the Burned Haystack Dating Method calls “tests” disguised as jokes. Along the way, we talked about intuition, the infamous “ick,” asymmetrical risk in dating, and why women should trust themselves when something feels off.

Mostly, though, it was a celebration. Four and a half months into I Write Out Loud, this community continues to grow in ways that amaze me. Thank you to everyone who helped us reach this milestone, joined the live chat, shared your stories, and helped turn a pile of terrible dating screenshots into an evening of laughter, discourse analysis, and collective eye-rolling.

And yes, there are plenty more screenshots where those came from…

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Courtney, Pamela, Donna Everett, Timothy E. Lambert, Frederic Poag and many others for tuning in.

Hey—it’s your last chance for introductory pricing!

If you enjoyed today’s how, please consider becoming a paid subscriber before the pledge drive ends this weekend! It’s just $40/year, for the lifetime of the subscription.

Subscribe now for $40/year, for life!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.