🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 "Not a Boob Guy"

Oh lordy, that was good fun.

Huge thanks to everyone who joined me to meet “Roger”—what a crowd!

I will host a 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩each time I hit a new decile for paid subscribers. It’s my way of saying thanks to this amazing community.

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Thank you Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, Jess Odell, Jason P. Odell 📷, Amy Gabrielle, The Mad Philosophers Society, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), SammyD, Shirley Figueroa, Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, and many others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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