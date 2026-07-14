Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 "Not a Boob Guy"

He might not have liked boobs, but he sure did like to neg!
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Jul 14, 2026

Oh lordy, that was good fun.

Huge thanks to everyone who joined me to meet “Roger”—what a crowd!

I will host a 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩each time I hit a new decile for paid subscribers. It’s my way of saying thanks to this amazing community.

As of this writing, I have eight more to go to my next one! Want to help me get there? You can become a paid subscriber, or make a one-time donation to support my work:

Make a one-time donation

Thank you Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, Jess Odell, Jason P. Odell 📷, Amy Gabrielle, The Mad Philosophers Society, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), SammyD, Shirley Figueroa, Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, and many others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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