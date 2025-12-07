🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩with Dana DuBois: What's Wrong With Ralph?

Welcome to Red Flag Roundup, where I grab my PG Tips tea with oat milk, bribe my dog with treats, and take you on a guided tour through the wild, unregulated frontier known as men’s online dating profiles.

This week, I shared a very special specimen we collectively named Ralph—a man who somehow managed to neg me, contradict himself, issue a disciplinary directive, misuse apostrophes, AND comment on my breasts, all before asking a single normal question. These texts are a masterclass in why Jennie Young’s Burnt Haystack Dating Method exists.

Without further ado, here’s Ralph:

Oh, Ralph. This is the most nightmare of an introductory text as I’ve seen in ages.

Ralph delivered a nearly pristine sampler platter of rhetorical red flags, many of which are textbook Burned Haystack patterns, including:

1. Disciplinary Directive

“Why not say something?”

“Please tell me why.”

“Please don’t skip any.”

The moment he opens with “Why not say something?” he’s already issuing orders — positioning himself as the arbiter of my behavior. Men who correct, direct, or demand compliance in an opening message are showing you who they’ll be in a relationship: controlling, critical, and chronically aggrieved.

Disciplinary/Directive is the most dangerous rhetorical pattern for a reason. This man leads by instructing me, correcting me, and demanding emotional labor from a stranger. Men who do this on message one don’t “get better” in relationships — they escalate.

Disciplinary Directive is the red flag that tells you to block first, reflect later.

2. I’m the Prize

“I don’t make the first move.”

“Been there, done that. No more.”

“Anyone can send a like… not once but twice.”

This entire section is Ralph positioning himself as the coveted object. He frames his outreach as an act of reluctant generosity, like I should thank him for lowering himself to speak to me. He then turns my like into proof of my devotion — a classic “I’m the Prize” maneuver designed to flip the power dynamic so he sits on the throne and you audition for the privilege of being chosen.

No thanks.

3. Test & Apologize… sort of

“Just being honest about this next one…”

“I can see you have nice-size breasts. Very attractive.”

This is textbook “Test & Apologize”—the test is the man escalates sexually early on purpose to see whether you’ll tolerate it, correct it, internalize it, or try to smooth it over. It’s not impulsive; it’s diagnostic. Can he get away with it?

If you accept it, he has learned exactly how much boundary violation he can get away with. And if you don’t? Typically, he’ll apologize. Ralph didn’t even do that. He did attempt to deescalate by asking me more interesting, appropriate questions in subsequent texts.

But ya know what? Too late, Ralph.

Other dealbreaking behaviors I see in this message:

Negging Disguised as Logic:

“Anyone can send a like.”

Translation: Your interest doesn’t impress me, even though he immediately weaponized that same interest to push for more. A classic move to destabilize your footing and elevate his.

Manufactured Paradox / Contradiction Pattern:

“I don’t make the first move”… but there he was, making the first move.

A rhetorical trick that forces the woman into the role of explaining, justifying, or smoothing over his inconsistencies. Women with high emotional intelligence can get sucked into this one. Don’t do it.

Faux Vulnerability Used as Leverage:

“I’ll reluctantly go first…”

This is a sneaky one. It creates the illusion of generosity while actually framing basic communication as a burdensome favor you now owe him back.

Sexual Escalation in the Evaluation Phase: 👀

I’m mentioning this comment again because it’s so egregious that just filing it under “Test & Apologize” doesn’t feel strong enough. Calling out my breasts in a first message isn’t honesty. It’s entitlement. It’s gross.

It’s a man who doesn’t know when to use his “inside voice”—as in, keeping it inside of his head, versus declaring it in the name of “honesty” as if it’s a confession he needed to make—and it signals poor judgment, boundary-blindness, and a man who leads with objectification instead of curiosity, respect, or connection.

My “nice size” breasts and I both say: hard pass.

I’m Not a “Girl”

It’s been 3.5 decades since I transitioned from “girl” to “woman.” I realize the use of girl for grown-ass women is pervasive. But that doesn’t make it any less problematic. A man who refers to a GenX-aged woman as a girl doesn’t respect women. I will die on this hill—and probably write a full story about it, at some point.

“Girl” is a red flag every. single. time.

Block, block, and block.

Today was a fun, feisty, chaotic Sunday session—exactly how I like these.

Listen/watch the full replay here.

Bring your coffee. Leave your patience.

Thank you Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Yolanda D., Rachel Hendricks, Jairo, Kathy, and many others for tuning in. I’m guessing I’ll still be here on the dating apps next week—which means you get to listen in on the best of the very worst suitors, as I wave the reddest flags. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

Stay safe out there.