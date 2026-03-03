🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩with Dana DuBois: Is He Stalking Me, or My Daughter??

This 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩message was… something.

A first message from a stranger—we named him Richard, so we could call him Dick—that was egregious times infinity plus one.

Take a look…

Observe how this man…

Knows where my daughter goes to school.

Says he’s been stalking me at choir events.

Is clearly looking for a hookup. Tawdry, indeed.

Pre-blames women for “losing their minds” over texts.

Did I mention, knows where my daughter goes to school??

We broke down premature familiarity, ego posturing, contradiction loops, and why invoking a woman’s child in a first message while angling for casual is a hard no.

Today’s Live was also a thank you. I just crossed 100 paid subscribers at I Write Out Loud, and I’m incredibly grateful. Truly.

Given how much fun (and how educational) this was, I will absolutely host more 🚩Red Flag Round Ups 🚩 in the future.

Replay’s up.

Stay sharp out there. 🚩

Thank you Courtney 🇨🇦, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, Lynette, SammyD, Druibron, and many others for tuning in.