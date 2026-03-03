🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩with Dana DuBois: Is He Stalking Me, or My Daughter??

This 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩message was… something.
A first message from a stranger—we named him Richard, so we could call him Dick—that was egregious times infinity plus one.
Take a look…
Observe how this man…
Knows where my daughter goes to school.
Says he’s been stalking me at choir events.
Is clearly looking for a hookup. Tawdry, indeed.
Pre-blames women for “losing their minds” over texts.
Did I mention, knows where my daughter goes to school??
We broke down premature familiarity, ego posturing, contradiction loops, and why invoking a woman’s child in a first message while angling for casual is a hard no.
Today’s Live was also a thank you. I just crossed 100 paid subscribers at I Write Out Loud, and I’m incredibly grateful. Truly.
Given how much fun (and how educational) this was, I will absolutely host more 🚩Red Flag Round Ups 🚩 in the future.
Replay’s up.
Stay sharp out there. 🚩
Thank you Courtney 🇨🇦, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, Lynette, SammyD, Druibron, and many others for tuning in.