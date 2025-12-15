Red Flag Round Up with Dana DuBois: Meet Marvin the Man!

Welcome back to 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩, the weekly ritual where I—your hopefully optimistic online GenX dating correspondent—take one egregious message from an online suitor and lovingly dissect it so that you don’t have to swipe through this particular circle of hell.

This week’s submission?

Let’s just say… if performance art and Run-On Sentence Twitter had a baby, and that baby discovered dating apps before language acquisition was complete, we might get something like Marvin.

Yes, the chat chose the name. No, it’s not too mean. Yes, it absolutely fits.

Before we dive in, a small public service announcement for anyone who loves to tell single women to “just meet someone in the wild”: I went to three parties yesterday, two the weekend before. Zero eligible men appeared.

The wild is empty. Stop saying this.

Now, meet Marvin

His opener—truly a masterpiece of chaotic energy—began like this:

“Hello! I am a man… and I really mean, hello, and I am a man…”

And from there, the message spiraled into sarcasm? parody? a misguided SNL cold open?

The group chat couldn’t agree. I still don’t know.

Marvin then proceeded to:

announce he “loves Kung Fu flicks,”

suggest this will “tip the scales in his favor,”

warn that he may return with “more tidbits to sweeten the deal,”

and instruct me to “let this sink in and take effect.”

Reader: it did not.

All of this was delivered with the punctuation density of a sixth-grade AIM account—exclamation points, ellipses, random quotation marks, and a tongue-out emoji that felt like it needed a tetanus shot.

The Rhetorical Patterns (aka: The Flags, and They Are BLOOD RED)

Across his two messages, here’s what emerged:

1. The “I Dare You” Pattern

Marvin repeatedly frames rejection as a failure of my courage or imagination.

“If you can’t handle this dude, skip on by.”

Translation:

If I’m overwhelmed, that’s on me—not the fact that his message reads like an interpretive dance performed entirely in punctuation marks.

2. No Drama (While Being Dramatic)

Marvin warns he has an “anaphylactic reaction to bullshit drama” and even carries an EpiPen.

Sir, you are the drama.

The EpiPen is not your enemy. Self-awareness is.

3. Authenticity as Permission for Chaos

“Not trying to hide my weirdness.”

“You’ve got to shoot your shit your way.”

There’s authenticity, and then there’s using authenticity as a hall pass for poor judgment, and the funniest typo I’ve seen in awhile. Shoot your shit, my dood.

Oh wait. That’s clearly what he did.

4. I Hope You Like Sarcasm!

Ugh, sarcasm. How I loathe reading how often men proudly announce, “I hope you like sarcasm,” on dating apps, as if it’s a charming personality trait. It isn’t.

Sarcasm isn’t clever; it’s usually lazy cruelty with a punchline attached. It’s rarely delivered with kindness and almost never demonstrates the wit men think it does.

When someone leads with sarcasm as a core identity, what they’re really signaling is: I like to be biting, and if you get hurt, I’ll call it a joke. It’s performative edginess standing in for emotional intelligence.

So the second a man touts sarcasm like it’s a love language?

Block. Burn. Keep moving.

At Le Simple Sudiste’s urging me to “do it for the plot,” I replied to the first message shortly before this episode, with a simple “like whoa.”

Marvin returned with a slightly calmer—but still typo-laden and metaphorically unhinged—follow-up message.

There was one reasonable line:

“If you’re intrigued, ask questions.”

I left this message with many questions—but none of them were about whether or not I wanted to know this suitor better.

Final Verdict: BLOCK TO BURN

Marvin is not dangerous—just deeply confusing, wildly self-impressed, and allergic to coherence.

But the biggest red flag isn’t the weirdness itself; it’s the directive tone masked as whimsy:

I’ll tell you how to interpret this.

I’ll tell you how bold you need to be to handle me.

If you’re overwhelmed, that’s your problem.

That’s what I see in this profile that’s so dangerous. Even if it weren’t a weirdo word salad, this kinds of directive statements would make Marvin undateable.

And when someone announces they “hate drama” this early?

All they’re really saying is: Your feelings are going to be inconvenient for me.

Block.

Burn.

Compost his messages into fertilizer to grow the confidence of women everywhere.

Until next week,

XOXOXOXO,

Dana

Thank you Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq., Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, This Woman Votes, Rachel Hendricks, Bob, the Free Radical, and many others for tuning in.