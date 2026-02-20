Admitting my dad into memory care was brutal.

My father had been in cognitive and physical decline for years, languishing at home with his ill wife and their blind, diabetic, elderly, incontinent, fractious dog, Woody.

When his wife passed, I flew across country to find a memory care facility for him. It was grueling, knowing I had to tear this bereaved, confused man away from his home and dog, without his input or foreknowledge.

The day we admitted him, he entered the facility just fine but once he realized he wasn’t leaving, he went ballistic. Oh, how he wailed and railed and swore at me. His nurse told me to leave so I fled for the exit, rattled and sobbing, my dad’s expletives ricocheting off the linoleum floors behind me.

That’s when I first met Ramona*.

A tiny lady with huge warm brown eyes and the most charming British accent approached me, exuding empathy and kindness. “I’m so glad I don’t get fussed like that,” she said to me with a knowing look, rubbing my arm. It was impossible not to be touched by her presence, even in my distraught state. She calmed my nerves and spirit, and I stayed with her until the nurse came and opened the locked door so I could leave.

Ramona will never know what a comfort her presence was to me then—because Ramona can’t remember from one moment to the next.

And yet, even without memory, something essential in her remained intact.

In every moment I’ve known her since, she’s been wonderful, and I make a point of spending time with her every time I return to see my dad.

She’s my favorite part of every visit.

The next time I saw Ramona was when I returned in November 2022 for my dad’s 78th birthday, determined to have a fun celebration for him, even as he’s now too impaired to leave the facility.

His birthday party was a rager, memory-care style.

Throwing a party for a roomful of the memory impaired is a wild ride. To an outsider, all might’ve seemed like a normal gathering. The residents mingled, snacked on the cupcakes and non-alcoholic beer we brought, and engaged socially in, I’d imagine, much the same way they once approached social events in their past. Some were the life of the party. Others lingered on the perimeter, or took their cupcake and left.

The one noticeable difference from a typical party was that conversations looped every 10–20 seconds. Each person had their own verbal party trick. One gentleman asked me where I was from. When I replied he’d turn to the person next to him, flip his chin and point back toward me and say, “Seattle!” as if being from Seattle were the most interesting, unique thing he’d heard in ages.

And perhaps it was—every single time he asked me and I answered. Easily 25 times during the event. Hey, I was the hostess. There was nothing easier than providing the same response on repeat and delighting these folks, over and over again. The mood in the room palpably changed, from subdued elderly facility to spirited, even joyous.

Ramona stood in the thick of the fun, radiant. Her vibrant smile lit up the room. She exuded charm and was quite the storyteller. Incredibly, Ramona told me she was actually German, that she’d escaped Nazi Germany on a Kindertransport train when she was just five years old. Sent away alone, put on a train to survive what so many did not.

She remembered that.

The terror. The displacement. The rupture.

But she could not remember what we’d just said 20 seconds earlier.

I was so honored to hear her story, and grateful that long-term memory can sometimes outlast the short-term, even as the present slips away.

Ramona’s compensatory strategy for her memory loss was to say something vague and lovely after every conversational exchange, something like, “well the world can be wonderful that way, I suppose,” with her signature sweet smile. At one point she turned to me and proclaimed, “Well I’m brilliant, and you’re brilliant, how wonderful we get to be brilliant together.”

How wonderful indeed, Ramona.

Ramona loved my kids. The feeling was mutual.

I returned to Florida in February, this time with my two teens. Ramona’s eyes lit up at the sight of my kids; nothing sparks joy like a young person in a memory care facility.

Ramona immediately pulled them aside and said she had a surprise for them. She pulled candy from her purse and offered it. They didn’t need the sweet treats, though. They were clearly smitten with Ramona from the start. My eldest has a keepsake box for special memories, and she saved the wrappers from the candy in it. That’s how big an impression Ramona made.

Spending time with my dad is difficult, as he wants our company but also doesn’t want to break his routine. He stares at the TV instead of talking to us. When he does talk, he mostly repeats the same things, or asks about his late wife, which can be hard for my kids. Having Ramona there made everything so much lighter and easier. “Your daughters are just such wonderful girls,” she kept saying. This was the kind of repetitive language we loved to hear.

My kids are both artists, so I’d brought paper and pencils for them to draw, both to delight the residents and also to give them something to do if things got awkward.

My daughter offered to make Ramona a drawing, and she requested a flower. Ramona loved it so much. Then as soon as she set it down, she’d pick it back up, once again delighted but with no recollection of having seen it before, or that the child next to her had drawn it just for her. The simplicity of her repetitive joyous response was humbling. How awful to have lost so much. And yet, what a strange gift that while her memory faded, her warmth did not.

My child made sure to tuck the drawing into her purse, so it would make its way to Ramona’s room. I know she won’t know what it is when she sees it in her bag, but I hope she can sense it was made for her with love.

I also asked if she’d like a photo with my daughter and the drawing, and she beamed, pleased as could be. I printed out a copy for Ramona and gave it to her before we flew back. Again, she won’t know who the beautiful girl in the photo is. But I sure hope she’s enjoyed having it nonetheless.

I feel certain she has.

Ramona proudly displays her flower drawing by my daughter. Photo by the author.

I just returned from another Florida visit.

Seeing Ramona this visit made my heart ache. She’s not doing well, at all. Each day I came to visit, I found her sleeping in a reclined chair in the common room, a blue blanket covering her frail frame.

Her decreased wakefulness was only the start. What was more alarming was how she awakened, with a start. “Where am I? I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing,” she’d call out, anxious. Her memory loss no longer came with contentment. Now she sounded worried, nearly panicked, each time she woke up.

The wonder had given way to fear.

I’d brought my dad cookies with plenty to share — not a full-on party, but a nicety for him and the others. When I heard Ramona awaken, scared, I left my dad at the table and went to her.

“Where am I? What am I doing?” she cried out.

I held her hand, and hoped I could reassure her, as she did for me last year. “You just woke up. You’re safe and everything is okay,” I said, smiling at her. “My dad and I are having some cookies at the table. Would you like to join us?”

She said she would, so I helped her get up, and together we took a few halting steps. I was shocked by the decline in her physical status as well. She could walk just fine on her own when I last saw her in February. But seven months can be a long time for the aged, and now in September she was super unsteady, leaning heavily on me as we slowly made our way across the room.

The nurse aide saw us and hurried over to respite me. I assured them I used to work in nursing homes and was fine, but they insisted on bringing Ramona over. Once she arrived I made sure she got a cookie. Ramona seemed content, part of the crew for a brief moment before nodding off again.

Later that day, the cookies gone, my dad slowly ambled his wheelchair over by the TV, where “America’s Got Talent” played at a volume I found abrasive but the residents seemed to appreciate. Everyone awake was watching the show, rapt, including my dad.

I debated saying goodbye, as this was my final time seeing him before returning home to Seattle. But he’d already forgotten I was there, had probably forgotten I came to visit at all. Saying goodbye would just make him upset, so I leave him to Simon Cowell and company.

I turned instead to Ramona, who had returned to her original chair, her fuzzy blue blanket back over her body, sound asleep. As I glanced over to my dad, I recalled his wails and Ramona’s comforting words on that first night.

I wasn’t sure when I’d be back to visit.

I wasn’t sure if Ramona would still be here when I do.

Watching her sleep, I felt a wave of sadness at this likelihood.

I know she has no memories of me, but I hope that somehow under the haze of her memory loss, she can sense the joy she’s brought me during what have been some pretty bleak visits with my father.

I’ve begun to suspect that memory may not be the only measure of meaning.

Ramona steadied me on one of the hardest days of my life. She welcomed my daughters as if they were royalty. She chose warmth, again and again, even when she could not choose recollection.

Maybe that’s what lasts.

I touched her hand and whispered goodbye.

She’s been brilliant. And maybe I’ve been brilliant too.

I’m so grateful we got to be brilliant together.

*Name changed for privacy reasons.

