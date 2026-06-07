I usually pick a flattering still to use as the hero image.

But I saw this one and couldn’t resist. So, enjoy! It was an incredible show, as always—have a listen!

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Jason Odell, Caro Henry, Jennifer Heinen, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning in. Join us every Saturday morning for Saturdays for Sanity!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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