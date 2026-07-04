Saturdays for Sanity: America Turns 250 Edition

It’s not easy to set my alarm for 5:30am on a Saturday morning, but I do it nearly every week, because these two hours chatting with Michelle Kinney and Julie Roginsky are always such a highlight of my week.

Today was exceptionally good.

We spent the July 4th holiday wrestling with a question that feels especially relevant this year: how do you celebrate a country that's both deeply flawed and still worth believing in?

Along the way we debated Taylor Swift, fame, misogyny, and the impossible standards placed on successful women before the conversation turned to something even bigger—why so many accomplished women struggle to find partners who celebrate their ambition instead of feeling threatened by it. It was thoughtful, funny, occasionally fiery, and ultimately a reminder that loving your country doesn't mean pretending it's perfect—it means believing it's capable of becoming better.

We also discussed my recent essay, “An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift,” which ended up being surprisingly relevant on many levels today.

Thank you Nick Paro, Jason P. Odell 📷, Noble Blend, Ilona Goanos, Stuart Cohen, and many so others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

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