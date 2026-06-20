Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Saturdays for Sanity!

The week we discuss Father's Day, Duran Duran, and plastic surgery all in one episode...
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Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, The Mayday Network, and Lawrence Winnerman
Jun 20, 2026

Thank you Dr. Eric Lullove, LeftieProf, Stuart Cohen, Richard, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky and The Mayday Network.

Tune in every Saturday at 10am ET!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

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