Saturdays for Sanity!

Thank you Dr. Eric Lullove, LeftieProf, Stuart Cohen, Richard, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky and The Mayday Network.

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I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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