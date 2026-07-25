Saturdays for Sanity: Dana Birthday Edition!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1223Saturdays for Sanity: Dana Birthday Edition! The perfect way to wake up and start my birthday celebrations with all of you.Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, and The Mayday NetworkJul 25, 20261223ShareTranscriptThank you Jason Gael, Noble Blend, Julie Danielson-GetOverDivorce, Grammy’s House 🏠, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning in on my birthday.Huge thanks to Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney for making me feel so special.Birthday offers:56% off annual subscriptions!Support the community pledge drive starting at $5!Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDana DuBois | I Write Out LoudStorytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.Storytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDana DuBoisJulie RoginskyThe Mayday NetworkRecent EpisodesHappy birthday to meeeeeee!!!! 🎂5 hrs ago • Dana DuBoisIt’s officially my birthday weekend! 🥳Jul 24 • Dana DuBoisI Write Out Loud | Pre-Birthday Podcast 🎂Jul 23 • Dana DuBoisSunday Salon: Botox, Beauty, and My Birthday Week AheadJul 19 • Dana DuBoisI Got Botox. Does That Make Me a Hypocrite? | The PodcastJul 17 • Dana DuBois🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 "Not a Boob Guy"Jul 14 • Dana DuBoisSunday Salon: Everyone on Substack Is Losing Their MindsJul 14 • Dana DuBois