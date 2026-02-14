"Saturdays for Sanity" with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Dana DuBois & Lawrence Winnerman

Bonus big fun this Saturday morning: Lawrence Winnerman and I got a last-minute Valentine’s invite to crash a live with the amazing Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney on Saturdays for Sanity. So of course, we said yes. 😍

With four strong opinions, one StreamYard room, and some very silly news and cultural issues to deep-dive—we covered everything from Mar-a-Lago face to Miami Beach nostalgia to beauty standards and cult aesthetics. And we dug into the tea about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s torrid affair, and the $80M “love jet” our tax payer dollars are funding.

And that, my friends, is the love story we did not need this Valentine’s Day. But here we are. 💘🔥

Thank you Cliff Schecter, Jenn Budd, Eric Lullove, Stuart Cohen, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning in!