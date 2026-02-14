Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

"Saturdays for Sanity" with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Dana DuBois & Lawrence Winnerman

I will set an early Saturday morning alarm for very few people. Julie and Michelle are two of them.
Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, Lawrence Winnerman, and GenXy
Feb 14, 2026

Bonus big fun this Saturday morning: Lawrence Winnerman and I got a last-minute Valentine’s invite to crash a live with the amazing Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney on Saturdays for Sanity. So of course, we said yes. 😍

With four strong opinions, one StreamYard room, and some very silly news and cultural issues to deep-dive—we covered everything from Mar-a-Lago face to Miami Beach nostalgia to beauty standards and cult aesthetics. And we dug into the tea about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s torrid affair, and the $80M “love jet” our tax payer dollars are funding.

And that, my friends, is the love story we did not need this Valentine’s Day. But here we are. 💘🔥

Thank you Cliff Schecter, Jenn Budd, Eric Lullove, Stuart Cohen, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning in!

