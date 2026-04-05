Saturdays for Sanity with Julie Roginsky & Michelle Kinney

I was thrilled to join my friends Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney for Saturdays for Sanity on The Mayday Network. We covered a lot of ground in two hours.

Julie had just returned from Japan and South Korea—with a black eye courtesy of a Seoul dermatologist who put her under general anesthesia and did a pile of beauty treatments, and strong opinions about why the Asian century is already here. We talked about what it actually feels like to visit a country where everything works—the trains, the subway, the infrastructure—and what that says about American decline and the myth of American exceptionalism. I weighed in from the tech world: spend five minutes inside a Google or Microsoft office and tell me again how Americans are the best.

From there we moved to the left’s chronic failure to fund its own media while the right pays people like Tim Pool $400k a month from Russian sources to lie on camera. We talked about what it would actually take to build a real resistance media infrastructure, and why Democratic donors make it nearly impossible.

The hour closed on women’s sports, Dawn Staley’s extraordinary class act, and the first Artemis photos of Earth from the moon making us ever-so-aware that every person you’ve ever loved has lived on our one small blue marble.

Thank you lettersfromafeminist, Roger Scott, Ms.Yuse, Bob, the Free Radical, sandy bassett, and many others for tuning in!