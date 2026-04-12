Saturdays for Sanity with Michelle Kinney, Lawrence Winnerman, and Julie Roginsky

Lawrence Winnerman and I joined Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney on Saturdays for Sanity this weekend, and the breaking story of sexual assault allegations against Eric Swalwell dominated the conversation.

Julie has been in direct contact with the woman at the center of the accusations and was unequivocal: this is not a MAGA plant, not a Katie Porter operation, not a political hit. The San Francisco Chronicle ran the story only after extensive legal vetting, and the accuser is prepared to testify under oath before the House Ethics Committee. Julie’s assessment: when she does, it’s over.

The conversation also touched on why the left’s reflexive instinct to dismiss accusations against Democrats as political plants is its own form of failing survivors — and why the due diligence behind a Chronicle or CNN story matters.

The conversation widened into the broader principle: nobody asks for your party registration before they harass you. Julie has spoken to over a thousand survivors over the years. The lesson is the same every time — progressive policies don't immunize anyone from predatory behavior, and making excuses for Democrats who abuse their power is the same moral failure as making excuses for Republicans who do. The left can't ask for accountability and then carve out exceptions for people they like.

This was a great show—have a listen.

Thank you You Ready Grandma, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, LeftieProf, Vicki Whicker, Jeanne Elbe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky, Lawrence Winnerman, and Michelle Kinney!