Saturdays for Sanity with Special Guest Nicole Walters

This week on Saturdays for Sanity, Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney had a special guest: Nicole Walters — NY Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated producer, entrepreneur, and the woman who knocked Andrew Tate off the top of Substack’s new bestseller list.

I reached out to Nicole on a whim the night I saw her dethrone him, and she showed up for us. She was exactly as amazing as I hoped.

The story behind the unseating is better than the headline. Nicole had been on Substack for 19 days when Tate landed at number one. She said simply: oh, hell no. She wrote something personal and real—about surviving sexual coercion in her previous marriage—and her community activated. He dropped. The article that removed him was the direct opposite of everything he promotes.

Her take on Tate was bracingly clear: he thrives on visibility, he gamed the algorithm by uploading an existing email list, and he’s been welcomed by an administration that quietly pressured Romania to let him come to the US while he’s still awaiting trial. Nobody is talking about this enough.

On women and power, Nicole was sharp and completely unabashed about her own success — TV shows, bestseller, Emmy nomination, four kids three of whom she adopted — and she made the case she’s been building her whole career: money in the hands of women is money used for good. Start the business. Ask for the raise. Stop being embarrassed about it.

The Caitlyn Jenner FAFO discussion closed out the show, and Nicole had the most quotable take of the morning: she could have gone into rooms and championed people. Instead she left a note with the Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago and hasn’t heard back.

Welcome to the full experience, Caitlyn.

Thank you Lawrence Winnerman, Kelly Winsa, Letters from a Feminist, A Word, Please, from Adi Weiss, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday Network!