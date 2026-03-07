Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Saturdays for Sanity with The Mayday Network

When the Mayday Network meets The Daily Whatever Show, it's a special kind of magic
Dana DuBois's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Michelle Kinney's avatar
Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, Lawrence Winnerman, and Michelle Kinney
Mar 07, 2026

This morning Lawrence Winnerman and I joined Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney on Saturdays for Sanity on the The Mayday Network. We ended up talking about something I can’t stop thinking about lately: how the modern news cycle works like social media Reels—story after story with no resolution, no accountability, and no real ending.

We had about a zillion other insights during this epic live—it was over two hours and it absolutely flew by.

What fun! Let’s do it again soon, shall we?

Thank you Dr. Amber Hull, Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Soso's World, and many others for tuning in.

Discussion about this video

