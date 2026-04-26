Saturday night, unplanned.

I was walking my dog when I saw the news and texted Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney: there’s a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

I found out the way a lot of people did: not from a news network, but from April Ryan going live on Substack from inside the room, clearly scared, sheltering in place. Dystopian is the only word.

We jumped on a live within minutes and were joined by over 2,000 of you in the chat to discuss the events and watch the press conference unfold in real time.

We watched Trump address the press corps and rolled our eyes as a man who has spent a decade calling journalists enemies of the people stood at a podium in front of all of them while they clapped. We deconstructed it together, live, with the full unfiltered running commentary of 2,000 people who were not fooled.

The questions we kept coming back to: how does someone get through security at one of the most heavily guarded events in Washington? How does Caroline Levitt go on TV hours earlier and say “there will be shots fired tonight”? Why was this the first year Trump chose to show up? Why did the press corp launch such softball questions? And why did his immediate instinct — with a shooter not yet fully accounted for — be to get back on stage?

We’re not conspiracy theorists. We’re just people who pay attention.

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Dr. Amber Hull, Eric Lullove, Sean M Hines, Samantha Paige (she/they), and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday Network!