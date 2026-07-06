Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Sunday Salon: A Hard Week to Be Jewish (And a Taylor Swift Fan)

Sunday Salon #13 of the I Write Out Loud project: my Jewish identity, inherited trauma, Taylor Swift, and what it means to reclaim a place defined by history.
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Dana DuBois
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid

This week's Sunday Salon explored the story behind An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift. What started as a concert trip with my daughters became an unexpected reckoning with Jewish identity, generational trauma, and the realization that Germany had become a place where I could finally make new memories instead of carrying only old ones.

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