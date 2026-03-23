Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Sunday Salon: Her Body, Their Gaze

Sunday Salon #4 of the I Write Out Loud project.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Sunday Salon is the paid, small-room conversation that extends the week’s essays.

It’s where we slow down, unpack the cultural threads behind the stories, and talk through what’s harder to say in writing.

This week’s Sunday Salon put two essays in conversation—one about being watched, and one about being measured—and how early those forces start shaping us.

{We also talked about the art competition my daughter won, and as promised, I’ve shared the art at the bottom of this recap. It’s a beauty for springtime, and I hope you enjoy it…}

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