Sunday Salon: My Amazing Boobs

Today’s Sunday Salon opened with a whoops. I inadvertently opened it to all subscribers, my scheduling mistake that turned into a happy accident and a rare sneak peek behind the paywall.

Welcome to those of you who stumbled in! We had such a large and lively crowd, and it was a delight.

The essay on the table was Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs.

We started with a spontaneous exercise: I challenged everyone in the chat to name something they genuinely like about themselves, without hedging. The answers were amazing: hands, smiles, hair, curiosity, ability to love, and a large nose grown into. Women are relentlessly conditioned to find fault with their bodies, and simply saying I like this about myself—without immediately qualifying it—is its own small act of resistance.

From there we moved into the cultural layer: the male gaze arriving for most of us at an alarmingly young age, and the invisibility that follows as we get older. The essay was originally written at 52 as a way of facing down mammogram anxiety. It became the most-read piece of my career so far, probably because teenage boys Googling “amazing boobs” ended up reading about mammogram dread from a 50-something woman who was not sorry about any of it.

The deeper mammogram conversation—dense breasts, the anxiety of results, the head game of waiting—really meant so much. It’s a comfort to know I’m not alone in having a hard time managing this annual stress, and I thank you all for being so open about your own struggles. It helps to know we’re not alone, doesn’t it?

We talked about what it means to write in this political moment, why storytelling matters even when the world is on fire, and the frustrations of trying to get long-form writing noticed on a platform increasingly prioritizing celebrity notes and lives.

Then we ended with some tips for how to try to “get air” on Substack these days, and how to use AI to help you interpret the data Substack tends to bury.

Next week and onward, Sunday Salon will return for paid subscribers. If you enjoyed today’s show and have the means, I’d welcome your support. Here’s a link to subscribe for $4/month or $40/year to keep this work going.

Support I Write Out Loud for $4/month!

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, Kelly Winsa, Letters from a Feminist, Chris Resists, and many others for tuning in!