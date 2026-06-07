Sunday Salon: 🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩

Sunday Salon is the small-room conversation for paid subscribers that extends the week’s essays. It’s where we slow down, unpack the cultural threads behind the stories, and talk through what’s harder to say in writing.

Sunday Salon took a turn this week, a good one.

Instead of discussing my latest essay, I hosted a “Red Flag Round Up,” where I share screenshots from men behaving badly on the internet and dissect the rhetoric in real time.

And you all understood the assignment.

First I kicked things off with a message I got from a Substack reader. She was asking for whether it’s okay to block men who write offensive responses on her posts. And to her—and all of you—I say of course you can and should block them.

You don’t need my permission, but if you’d like it—you have it. Always.

Block and move on. No explanations needed. You don’t own men access to your attention or one hot second of your time. Preserve your peace.

From there, we dove into the Red Flag Round Up…