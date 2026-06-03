Talking "Under-Babied" and More on Amped Up

I had a blast on Blue Amp Media’s Amped Up talking with two of my favorite humans—the brilliant Ellie Leonard and Lawrence Winnerman—about my latest essay, America Isn’t “Under-Babied.” It’s Motherless.

We opened the show discussing rumors about the President’s health, pivoted to my essay, and then got into Lawrence’s outstanding latest essay about the impact of AI data centers in rural America, called The Cloud Has to Land Somewhere.

What we found were commonalities between these stories. Women don’t feel safe having babies because the world feels unstable. And when we’re losing our jobs and our safe water supply to AI, how can we feel otherwise—especially living through times when we can’t trust our legacy media to bring us actual news, even about the health of our leaders?

It was a fascinating show from start to finish. Huge thanks to Blue Amp for having me, and for helping me break the story (they hosted it first).

You can read it on Blue Amp, or right here on I Write Out Loud:

Thank you Dr. Amber Hull, Letters from a Feminist, Mona Mona, Beth Cruz, Chris Resists, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ellie Leonard, Lawrence Winnerman, and Blue Amp Media.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.