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I recall it as a satisfying ending, though the specifics have faded with time.

Heath was handsome, with flashing dark eyes and a boyish charm. He felt familiar, and we had a crazy chemistry that propelled us from the apps to the bedroom quicker than my usual cautious courtship allows. He seemed worth it, and in spite of his, um, under-endowment — which plays a starring role in this story — I remember him as a good lover.

But mostly what I remember was finishing and realizing the condom wasn’t there. Not on him. Not inside me.

It was on the other side of his king-sized bed.

Howwww? my head demanded, reverberating and loud. But my heart and body weren’t ready to hear it. Accidents happen. Condoms slip, right? He’d had a vasectomy so pregnancy wasn’t an issue — and surely we were starting a relationship so it was fine… right? In the moment, I decided this had simply hastened the natural next step toward exclusivity. And there was his pride to consider, and his size: surely the condom had just been too big, and I didn’t want to humiliate him.

So I appeased him.

“I guess we’re fluid-bonded now,” I told him.

That was the phrase I actually used, out loud, half-laughing, lying next to him. The condom lay somewhere over by the nightstand, and instead of asking the obvious question, I joked about intimacy milestones. Like we’d graduated to something. Like it was a gift he’d given me instead of something he’d taken.

Heath lived in my neighborhood and had three teen daughters. He’d been married for decades and considered himself a feminist, liberal in the way that felt substantive rather than performed. I really liked him, or at least I liked the potential of him.

I liked him enough that when the condom turned up on the wrong side of the bed, I built him a better story than the one that was actually sitting in front of me.

Because here’s the math I didn’t do at the time: it wasn’t a small bed. Condoms don’t relocate themselves several feet away through friction and enthusiasm alone. Someone has to take it off. Someone has to decide, mid-act, that the thing he’d agreed to was no longer the thing that was happening, and say nothing about it.

He ended things not long after. He didn’t ghost me— he just wasn’t that into me, he said, and he left. It was only afterward that the fear showed up. I got tested. All the tests. Because I realized, with a kind of queasy vertigo, that I didn’t actually know this man — not his sexual history, not who else he might have done this with, not what permission he’d quietly given himself to do something I’d never consented to.

What exactly had I not consented to?

We didn’t have language for it then. We do now.