Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Zooples's avatar
Zooples
5h

This hit home for me, especially in light of the Epstein files.

My unnecessarily long comment:

There was a sadness, a grief that washed over me as I realized that Trump and his friends directly influenced fashion, Hollywood, and media; encouraging a child-like physique, no hips, boobs, or body hair.

It made me sick to know they shaped my perception of self, feeling the need to starve myself pretty, never feeling like I was small enough, and that there wasn’t ever an “enough”.

Idolizing girls with eating disorders because they “clearly” had more will power and strength. Feeling a panic knowing I may be expected to eat when attending a function or gathering, and feeling pride when someone inevitably commented on how little I was eating.

Remembering the thousands of times my reflection caught my attention in any reflective surface as an opportunity to compulsively check if I looked skinny enough, knowing the answer was always “no”.

Watching back the show Will and Grace reminds me of all the language and discussion surrounding body issues that were prevalent at the time.

Understanding all of that, I have made a conscious effort to not let my daughter hear me make negative comments about my body and not shaming food choices, but rather focusing on how food makes our body feel and how we feel when we express ourselves physically through clothing, accessories, and makeup.

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