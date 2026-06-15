Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Mary Carlson's avatar
Mary Carlson
5m

Good read, Dana. I am experiencing something similar. I'm 68, and my Dad is 95, and Mom is 91. I've been living with my parents for 2 years. They both have dementia. My Dad is worse and has had it for a while. He is the sweetest, gentlest, funniest, kindest guy...now. When he was younger, he was verbally and physically abusive. He drank, was mean, misogynistic, and made my life a living hell. I left home at 18, as soon as I graduated, to leave that house. I felt bad leaving my remaining brothers and sister, but I couldn't protect them. I was fighting for my mental health. I raised my children with minimal contact with him and lots of resentment. Their father, and my husband, is such a wonderful, supportive, loving person that they were baffled by my Dad. "Why is he like that?" my kids would ask. I was able to process it as an adult when I learned more about his dysfunctional childhood and the abuse and neglect he suffered. I spent an afternoon with my crazy Aunts and learned a lot about why they were the way they were. I still get flashes of the "old Dad", especially when he doesn't want to take a shower! But I really have a hard time seeing these two people as the same guy. Now, we could do another whole article on my Mother and her special personality. We could explain how she enabled and facilitated him and has only gotten meaner and more hurtful, but that's for another day...

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LK's avatar
LK
15m

A Nice Crab 🦀 ❤️ 🫶🏼

Hang in there

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