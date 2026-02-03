The Men Who Still Open Me | The Podcast

Today I launched I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

And I celebrated the launch with a brand-new essay, called “The Men Who Still Open Me.” This live served as an introduction to I Write Out Loud, and then a behind-the-scenes exploration of the essay.

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Giuliana, Jeanne Elbe, Maura, ArtB3ing, and many others for tuning into my live video, and for your insights and words of encouragement throughout.

And great big huge thanks to my very first Founding Member Shālah B Pookie as well as my three newest paid subscribers: Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, and Margaret Williams, MS, ACC!

Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.