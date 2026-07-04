The United States Hates Women: a Conversation with Ellie Leonard at Blue Amp Media

It was such an honor to join Ellie Leonard for a conversation about my latest Blue Amp Media essay, The United States Hates Women: Four Years After Roe, and the personal story that sparked it.

We explored how the fall of Roe v. Wade became the thread connecting a much larger pattern—from maternal healthcare and the erosion of reproductive rights to the resurgence of overt misogyny, the radicalization of young men, and the online communities that normalize violence against women. Along the way, we were joined by writer Rachel @ This Woman Votes to discuss the Motherless “online rape academy” investigation, the power of independent journalism, and why these stories demand more attention than they're getting.

Conversations like these are so important.

Make sure you check out Rachel’s essay The Rape Academy & The Law That Said Not Our Problem, as well as EndEyeCheck.org, the nonprofit founded by online rape academy survivors Amanda Stanhope and Zoe Watts.

Thank you Zev Shalev, Amy Gabrielle, Caro Henry, Jason Gael, Dana VonAllmen, Scott MacFarlane and many others for tuning into my live video with Ellie Leonard, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, and Blue Amp Media. Huge thanks to Karen Marie Shelton for the exceptional moderating—it was so appreciated!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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