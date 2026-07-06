Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
12h

It’s hard to be a truth seer and a truth teller. Being told you’re being hysterical has gotten old, very old. Great article. Thank you.

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Lana Yakimchuk's avatar
Lana Yakimchuk
14h

It is terrible that this is so obvious and still has to be said.

You are right, Dana. It is sometimes a mean, spiteful hate but more often the oblivious, unconcerned hate that is the most difficult to correct. "They" just don't care, and right now "they" have more power than we do.

Thanks for putting your knowledge into words.

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