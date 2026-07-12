The U.S. Hates Women | The Podcast

This week's I Write Out Loud Live centered on my two essays this week. The first was the essay I planned for, The United States Hates Women: Four Years After Roe.

I didn’t intend to write a second one. But then the news cycle showed us again, in real time, just how much the United States hates women as the events unfolded around the Graham Platner sexual assault allegations, and from there, my essay The Condom on the Other Side of the Bed flew off my fingertips.

I rarely write that quickly or respond to the news cycle with essays; I’m more of a slow-burn memoirist than journalist. But I’m really happy with how both of these essays turned out and welcome your feedback. In this live, I shared the personal experience that led me to write this real-time second essay, talked about why women so often question their own experiences even after a violation, and explored the larger cultural patterns that make these stories so hard to hear—and so important to tell.

It was a difficult, thoughtful conversation about consent, credibility, and what it means to keep speaking up, even when it's uncomfortable.

You can read my two stories for this week here:

Thank you Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, ONMS: World HQ, Noble Blend, Jamie Lee, My Unapologetic Playlist, and many others for tuning in, and to Karen Marie Shelton for moderating.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Laura Funk, Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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