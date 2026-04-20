Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Suzanne Whitaker's avatar
Suzanne Whitaker
5h

Ugh. You really clarify so much that was once ambiguity, Dana. Thank you. I needed to hear it. When I was raped, there was a controversial book that came out in the mid 1980s written by a woman (sorry, I’d have to google for the title) that basically put all the onus on women if they got drunk… “she was asking to be raped.” Such was my case and I carried shame for the longest time. But those consent lines were super blurry. Your assessment of why now is right on. And, I love the way you weave back to “up the dose.” So well written.

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8 replies by Dana DuBois and others
Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay's avatar
Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay
7m

What does a woman do differently when she walks into a courtroom already owning her dignity — legally, constitutionally, before she speaks a single word?

I live in Germany. I watched Gisèle Pelicot answer that question from a French courtroom last year. Same violation you describe here. She went in with her face open and said she wanted shame to change sides. And the law — the architecture around her — held her weight.

Something in me stirs every time I sit with what she did. She claimed the frame. She arrived as the subject of her own story, and the system recognised her as such.

I wonder what American women might build if they started demanding exactly that — dignity as the premise, the first word, the foundation lawmakers touch before they draft anything else. Your legislators respond to constituent vision. History proves it.

Your anger here already carries the blueprint. You name the violation precisely. You hold the men who deflect accountable. You call the community around the crime what it is.

That clarity? That's the raw material of changed law.

What would it feel like to walk into any room — relationship, courtroom, comment section — with the legal ground already affirming your full humanity?

You're already asking that question. The asking always comes first.

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